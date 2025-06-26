Manchester United Confirm Departure of Midfielder Christian Eriksen as Danish Star's Contract Expires

It was always expected to be a summer of upheaval at Manchester United, given the Premier League giants finished in lowly 15th in the most recent edition of England's top-flight league. With new manager Ruben Amorim coming in and wanting to reshape the squad in his image, it was a given that many players would also find their way out of the club as a result. And one player whose departure has now been confirmed is Christian Eriksen.

The Denmark international, who joined the club in 2022 on a free transfer, will leave as his contract with the side has now expired.

Eriksen won two trophies during his time at the club under manager Erik ten Hag - the Carabao Cup in the 2022-23 season and the FA Cup in the 2023-24 season.

Eriksen Praises Manchester United

And it is clear that the Danish midfielder cherishes his time at the club as he said that the team will always have a ‘special place’ in his heart.

"I've really enjoyed my time and a huge thank you to the club, to the fans, to my team-mates. I've really felt at home from day one, me and my family, so it's going to be a special place in my heart, leaving here," he told Manchester United's official website.

Eriksen had previously played for Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League and then also played for Inter Milan in Italy as well as with PL newcomers Brentford before joining United.

An Inspirational Comeback

The reason he left Inter was because Italian rules forbid players who wear an implantable cardioverter-defibrillator to be a part of the league.

However, that implantable was needed given what happened in Euro 2020 when, during a match against Finland he collapsed it was later confirmed he suffered a cardiac arrest.