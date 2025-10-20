It's Confirmed! Cristiano Ronaldo To Skip India Visit, Al Nassr To Arrive For FC Goa Clash Without Portuguese Star

Anticipation had been huge after FC Goa drew with Al Nassr in the same group in the AFC Champions League Two. But Cristiano Ronaldo won't travel to India as FC Goa prepare for a high-voltage tie against Al Nassr, at Fatorda Stadium on October 22.

Al Nassr Have Provided Cristiano Ronaldo Confirmation

As per Times of India, Al Nassr have confirmed that Cristiano Ronaldo will not be in the travelling contingent for the FC Goa clash. A source told TOI, “Al Nassr have informed FC Goa that Cristiano Ronaldo will not travel. Even when FC Goa sought confirmation yesterday, they were asked to wait till today. The club is expected to make an official statement now.”

Ronaldo's visit created a lot of hype, and it was supposed to provide a huge boost to the Indian football scene. Lionel Messi is already scheduled to visit India later this year, and it would have been a massive coup to land both the stars within a gap of a few weeks.

Ronaldo was also not pictured in training and wasn't seen among the players waiting at the airport for the flight. Al Nassr coach Jorge Jesus wants to manage Ronaldo's workload, and the 40-year-old hasn't been used for a single minute in the AFC Champions League Two.

FC Goa Need To Fancy Their Chances Against Al Nassr

FC Goa fans would be disappointed, but still the likes of former Liverpool forward Sadio Mane and Portuguese international Joa Felix are expected to be among the Al Nassr players who have been picked in the squad. FC Goa are desperate for a victory and cannot afford to take anything for granted against the Saudi Arabian side. Despite a strong showing, they have failed to open their account and have been beaten by FC Istiklol and Al Zawraa. Given the uncertainties surrounding the Indian Super League, Goa can play to its full potential without having to worry about a crowded schedule.