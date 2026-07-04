Cristiano Ronaldo's Touching Surprise Brings Hope To Venezuela Earthquake Survivor, Extends Personal Invitation For FIFA World Cup

Cristiano Ronaldo may not be having the best FIFA World Cup 2026, but his latest stance has sent a brilliant message to society. The Portuguese star has sent a personal invitation to a young Venezuelan earthquake survivor who was left alone after last month's devastating earthquake.

Cristiano Ronaldo's Touching Gesture For Venezuela Earthquake Survivor

In a touching video, Ronaldo sent a note of encouragement to Andres Mieles, who lost his family and a leg in the earthquake. Ronaldo, who is leading Portugal's challenge in the ongoing FIFA World Cup 2026 also invited him personally tp attend a World Cup game.

"Hello Andres, how are you? I'm making this video to send you a hug," Ronaldo said.

"I know you're a superfan. When you get well, I want to invite you to watch a match of mine and to enjoy, okay? I would love to meet you. A hug, friend."

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Added to it, Ronaldo also reportedly sent a signed Portugal shirt to the youngster.

The 41-year-old finally ended his World Cup knockout drought as he converted a penalty in Portugal's 2-1 win over Croatia in the Round of 32. They will now face the mighty Spain in the Round of 16. Ronaldo has featured in every World Cup match so far.

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