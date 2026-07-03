EXPLAINED: Why Croatia's Late Equaliser Ruled Out By VAR For Offside During Portugal Clash In RO32?

FIFA World Cup 2026: Portugal clinched a nail-biting 2-1 victory over Croatia in their Round of 32 clash at the FIFA World Cup 2026, held at Toronto Stadium in Ontario on Friday, July 3.

Goncalo Ramos Shines For Portugal

Portugal dominated possession with 60 percent, while Croatia managed 40 percent. The first half ended goalless despite Portugal’s attempts to break through Croatia’s back line. In the second half, Croatia struck first as Ivan Perišić scored in the 53rd minute. Soon after, Portugal made four substitutions that helped them regain control of the match.

Cristiano Ronaldo equalised in the 68th minute with a penalty. In the 81st minute, head coach Roberto Martínez surprised many by substituting Ronaldo, but the bold move ultimately paid off. In stoppage time, Rafael Leão delivered a brilliant cross from the left flank, and Goncalo Ramos converted with a powerful header to give Portugal the lead.

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The drama continued in the dying moments. Perisic sent in a final cross that took a faint touch from Igor Matanovic before reaching Mario Pasalic, who squared the ball to Josko Gvardiol. Gvardiol fired home from close range, seemingly rescuing Croatia.

However, VAR ruled out the equaliser for offside. Pasalic was judged offside due to Matanovic’s slight flick-on inside the box. From Perišić’s initial ball, Pašalić’s positioning had been fine, but the touch from Matanovic changed the play and confirmed the offence.

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FIFA Breaks Silence On VAR Controversy

FIFA has also clarified why Croatia’s dramatic stoppage-time equaliser against Portugal was disallowed following a VAR review in their FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 32 clash.

The governing body revealed that Connected Ball Technology detected a slight touch from striker Igor Matanovic in the build-up, allowing officials to confirm an offside offence and secure Portugal’s 2-1 victory.

After the match, FIFA issued a statement on X explaining the decision. The organisation said the sensor embedded inside the official Adidas Trionda match ball registered the crucial touch by Matanovic, providing objective data that supported the VAR review and confirmed the offside call.

"According to the data provided by Connected Ball Technology housed within the @adidasfootball Trionda, the official match ball of the @FIFAWorldCup, it was proven that contact was made by Croatia's #20 Igor Matanovic in the build-up to the goal against Portugal, allowing the referee to correctly determine offside and disallow the goal," FIFA wrote in an X post.