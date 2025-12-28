Crystal Palace vs Tottenham Hotspur Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch The Premier League Match Live In India?

Crystal Palace is all set to host Tottenham in a high-stakes Premier League match-up at Selhurst Park. The stakes are immense, as both sides look to end the year on a positive note by salvaging a win. Crystal Palace are in a comfortable space, but will aim for a strong finish in the competition.

Tottenham Hotspur, on the other hand, are in a dicey position as recent losses have heavily marred its campaign. To avoid a relegation threat, it will be crucial for them to bounce back in the upcoming fixture and display resilience and grit in the competition.

Thrilling EPL Match On The Cards As Crystal Palace Hosts Tottenham Hotspur

Crystal Palace are currently in the top-half of the English Premier League Table after gaining 26 points from 17 matches. Despite a heavy defeat at the hands of Leeds United, the team looks to remain in good touch and salvage a victory in the upcoming match-up.

Manager Oliver Glasner had made some notable changes ahead of the Tottenham Test, with Dean Henderson returning in the goalpost, replacing Walter Benítez. Justin Devenny comes in for Eddie Nketiah, and Nathaniel Clyne returns at the wing-back position. Additionally, Chris Richards is dropping out due to injury, and Jefferson Lerma could move into defence.

It is the ultimate time for Tottenham Hotspur to stand and deliver in their final EPL match-up of 2025. With just 22 points, the Spurs are dangerously close to the relegation zone. Suspensions have ruled out Cristian Romero and Xavi Simons, who faced a red card in the game against Liverpool. As a result, Richarlison and Kevin Danso are in for the start.

Losing is not an option for the Spurs as another defeat could slip them further down in the table. The upcoming match-up will be exciting, as both sides have a lot to lose this time.

Crystal Palace vs Tottenham Hotspur, Premier League 2025-2026 Live Streaming Details

When will the Crystal Palace vs Tottenham Hotspur Premier League 2025-2026 Match take place?

The Crystal Palace vs Tottenham Hotspur Premier League 2025-2026 match will take place on Saturday, December 28, 2025.

Where will the Manchester City vs Tottenham Hotspur Premier League 2025-2026 match take place?

The Crystal Palace vs Tottenham Hotspur Premier League 2025-2026 will take place at Selhurst Park in London, England.

What time will the Crystal Palace vs Tottenham Hotspur Premier League 2025-2026 match start?

The Crystal Palace vs Tottenham Hotspur Premier League 2025-2026 match will start at 10:00 PM IST on Sunday.

Where can you watch the live telecast of the Crystal Palace vs Tottenham Hotspur Premier League 2025-2026 match?

The Crystal Palace vs Tottenham Hotspur Premier League 2025-2026 match can be watched live on the Star Sports Network. The match will start at 10:00 PM IST on Saturday.

Where can you watch the live streaming of the Crystal Palace vs Tottenham Hotspur Premier League 2025-2026 match?