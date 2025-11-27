Kylian Mbappe Joins Cristiano Ronaldo In New UCL Career Milestone With 4 Goals Against Olympiakos In Champions League

La Liga team Real Madrid travelled to Athens to face Greek side Olympiakos in the Champions League on November 27, 2025. While the home side fought hard for a win, it was the Los Blancos who got the three points in the Champions League table with four goals from Kylian Mbappe.

The former PSG player's four-goal record was a first in his UCL career. Additionally, he joined former Real Madrid star Cristiano Ronaldo to become the second Real Madrid player ever to score four goals in a single UCL match. Formerly, this record was set by Cristiano Ronaldo against Malmö in 2015.

Notably, this was Kylian Mbappe's fifth career hat-trick in the Champions League, and he is now shy of one hat-trick from overtaking Barcelona star Robert Lewandowski to become the third-most in Champions League history. Both Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi hold the record of eight hat-tricks each.

Kylian Mbappe Breaks Cristiano Ronaldo's Record

The former PSG player broke Ronaldo's record by scoring the quickest hat-trick in the UCL for Real Madrid. The French player opened Los Blancos' scoring with an assist from Vinicius Jr., which was followed by two more goals in six minutes and 42 seconds. This record was previously held by the Al-Nassr star Ronaldo, who completed his hat-trick in 11 minutes.

Mbappe became the second-fastest player to complete a hat-trick in UCL history, behind only Liverpool's Mohammed Salah.

Mbappe Was Asked About Breaking Ronaldo's Record

While collecting his player of the match award. Kylian Mbappe was asked about matching his idol's heroics at the club.