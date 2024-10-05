Published 06:16 IST, October 5th 2024
Debutant scores winner as Augsburg beats Borussia Moenchengladbach
Substitute Alexis Claude-Maurice scored on his Augsburg debut to help clinch a 2-1 victory over Borussia Moenchengladbach in the Bundesliga on Friday.Augsburg scored in each half to get back to winning ways after two consecutive defeats.It leapfrogged Moenchengladbach into 11th on the table.
