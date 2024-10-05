sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ US Elections | Tirupati Laddu Row | Kupwara Encounter | Haryana Election | Middle East Conflict |

Published 06:16 IST, October 5th 2024

Debutant scores winner as Augsburg beats Borussia Moenchengladbach

Substitute Alexis Claude-Maurice scored on his Augsburg debut to help clinch a 2-1 victory over Borussia Moenchengladbach in the Bundesliga on Friday.Augsburg scored in each half to get back to winning ways after two consecutive defeats.It leapfrogged Moenchengladbach into 11th on the table.

Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Kevin Schlotterbeck
Kevin Schlotterbeck | Image: AP
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Advertisement

06:16 IST, October 5th 2024