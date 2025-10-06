Delhi Capitals Predict How Lionel Messi's Trip To The National Capital On His GOAT Tour Might Look Like, Innovative Social Media Post Goes Viral

The reigning World Cup winner and Inter Miami FC stalwart Lionel Messi will visit India in December this year. This is the second time after 2011 that the legendary football player will visit the country and meet his admirers. Messi's four-city GOAT tour will kickstart on December 13 and will conclude on December 15 in New Delhi. Prior to the GOAT tour in December, Messi might also visit India to play Argentina's one-off friendly.

"It is such an honour for me to make this trip. India is a very special country, and I have good memories from my time there 14 years ago, the fans were fantastic. India is a passionate football nation, and I look forward to meeting a new generation of fans while sharing the love I have for this beautiful game," said the eight-time Ballon d'Or winner.

Delhi Capitals Share Special Lionel Messi Post

The football legend visiting India has left his fans excited, and they are already counting the days to get his glimpse. Lionel Messi will also meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi before he concludes his India trip on December 15. Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Delhi Capitals shared a unique AI-driven post of how Lionel Messi's Delhi trip might look like.

The post features AI images of the legendary player clicking a selfie with the India Gate, taking a ride in the Delhi Metro, and also enjoying Indian desserts in what possibly looks like a street in Chandni Chowk. "Ab puri Dilli bolegi ‘Ankara Messi’" wrote Delhi Capitals as a caption for the post.

All You Need To Know About Messi's India Trip