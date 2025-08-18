Diego Simeone Takes Responsibility For Atletico Madrid's Defeat In La Liga Campaign Opener Against Espanyol: 'There Is A Learning For Me'

La Liga: Atletico Madrid head coach Diego Simeone expressed disappointment after conceding a narrow 2-1 defeat against Espanyol in their La Liga 2025-2026 season opener.

Juluan Alvarez scored the lone goal for La Rojas in the 37th minute. Atletico Madrid were maintaining a lead throughout the match. But conceded two goals in the final minutes of the game. In the 73rd minute, it was Miguel Rubio's goal that helped Espanyol to equalize the scoreline. Later in the 84th minute, Pere Milla netted the winner for the hosts and clinched the three points in their La Liga opener.

Diego Simeone Reflects On Atletico Madrid's Defeat Against Espanyol

Following the defeat, Atletico Madrid manager Diego Simeone accepted that they have to be more efficient in their next matches of the tournament.

"We lost the game, first of all. The result hurts us. But I, starting the season, need to hold on to the very good things that were seen. We need to be more efficient, we had Julian’s chance that could have been a goal after a good play by the team. Football is wonderful, they had that set piece and it was 1-1 and then 2-1 and we end up with zero points," Diego Simeone said, as quoted by Goal.com.

When asked about the substitutions he made in the game, the Argentine manager said that it had been a learning experience for him.

"I think this has been a learning experience for myself. There is a learning for me, you’ll see," he added.

Atletico Madrid dominated the game, but was unlucky for failing to clinch three points from the game. La Rojas maintained 61 percent ball possession. While Espanyol had 39 percent possession.

The visitors attempted 15 shots, while the hosts had only nine.

Atletico Madrid To Face Elche In Next La Liga Fixture

Atletico Madrid will play against Elche in their upcoming match of the La Liga 2025-2026 season, at Riyadh Air Metropolitano, on Saturday, August 23.