Durand Cup Semifinal: Defending Champions NorthEast United FC Brace For A Tough Challenge From Resurgent Shillong Lajong FC

The Durand Cup 2025 has almost reached its business end as four semifinalists will be pitted against each other, aiming for that coveted trophy in the next few days. Defending champions NorthEast United FC will take on a spirited Shillong Lajong FC at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium on August 19 at 7 PM IST.

NorthEast United FC To Start Durand Cup Semifinal As Favourites

NorthEast United FC romped their way to their first major title last season when they defeated Mohun Bagan Super Giant to lay their hand on the Durand Cup trophy. They got the better of Shillong Lajong 3-0 in a one-sided display, and dismantled Bodoland FC 4-0 to book a spot in the last four.

Juan Pedro Benali’s Highlanders topped Group E with a derby win over Lajong (2-1), a commanding 3-1 result against Malaysian Armed Forces and a 2-2 draw against Rangdajied United. They carried that form into the quarterfinals, dismantling Bodoland FC 4-0 in Kokrajhar, where Moroccan striker Alaaeddine Ajaraie netted twice to take his tournament tally to seven.

NorthEast United FC captain Michel Zabaco insisted that they are confident ahead of the clash. “We have given our 100% and we will continue to do the same tomorrow. Pressure is always there, but we know how to manage it. We describe our team as a Wolfpack."

Shillong Lajong FC Determined To Put 2024 Durand Cup Agony Behind

Shillong finished as the runners-up just behind NorthEast United FC and will be aware of the Highlanders' pros and cons. They thrashed Malaysian Armed Forces 6-0, falling narrowly to NEUFC and defeated fellow Shillong side Rangdajied United 3-1 to book a place in the quarters. Lajong came from behind to get the better of the Indian Navy in the quarterfinal and will definitely fancy their chances ahead of the much-anticipated semifinal.