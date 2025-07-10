FIFA Club World Cup 2025: PSG Demolish Real Madrid 4-0 to Set Up Final Clash Against Chelsea

The FIFA Club World Cup 2025 semi-final between Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain or PSG for short was one of the most highly-anticipated games of the tournament. However, it turned into an exhibition for the current UEFA Champions League holders as they recorded an easy, one-sided victory over Real.

Fabian Ruiz scored twice, Ousmane Dembele scored and assisted one goal each, and Goncalo Ramos put the cherry on top of a very fine PSG cake by adding a fourth when the game was already done and dusted.

The result means they will now face Chelsea in the summit clash of football's new super competition and, based on the form they have displayed so far, they seem to be the favourites.

Kylian Mbappe Drama Comes to Nothing

Before the match, all the talk was about Kylian Mbappe, now a Real madrid player, coming up against his former side and the club he supported as a boy.

The departure had been far from amicable, and even resulted in Mbappe taking PSG to court - although he did also drop some of those charges ahead of the game.

Nonetheless, this match was all about the Parisien side showing how much better they were now as a team without the 2018 World Cup-winning forward.

There is a strong argument to be made that this side would not look the same if Mbappe was a part of it, which is credit to the job head coach Luis Enrique has done.

Game Over in 24 Minutes

And such was the demolition derby nature of the match that, despite being pitched as a clash of heavyweights, the game was done and dusted within the first half an hour.

Fabian Ruiz opened the scoring in the 6th minute, Dembele doubled the lead 3 minutes later and Ruiz found the back of the net again on the 24th minute.

Portuguese striker Ramos' fourth in the 87th minute only added insult to injury as Madrid were long out of the contest by that point.