Ex-Real Madrid Manager Carlo Ancelotti Convicted In Tax Fraud Case In Spain, Handed One-Year Jail Term: Report

Former Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti has been sentenced to one one-year jail after a Spanish court on Wednesday, July 9th, convicted the Italian for a tax fraud case when he was the manager of Los Blancos in 2014, according to AP.

Spanish Court Fines Carlo Ancelotti 386,000 Euros

The Spanish court also fined Carlo Ancelotti 386,000 Euros, which is equivalent to 452,187 USD.

Earlier in 2024, Carlo Ancelotti was accused of using shell companies to hide his true earnings, as reported by AP.

The Spanish prosecutors accused the former Real Madrid manager of defrauding the state of one million euros in 2014 and 2015.

On account of two tax frauds, the Spanish prosecutors asked for a jail term of four years and nine months.

Carlo Ancelotti is considered one of the most successful football managers. The Italian has won all the top European leagues.

Carlo Ancelotti Helped Real Madrid Win 10th UCL Title In 2014

Carlo Ancelotti first joined Real Madrid in 2013 and stayed in Madrid till 2015. In his first tenure, the Italian helped Los Blancos win their 10th UEFA Champions League title after beating Atletico Madrid in the Final clash.

The 66-year-old made a return to his former club in 2021 to start his second stint in Madrid. During his second term with the La Liga giants, Ancelotti helped Real Madrid La Liga, UEFA Champions League, and other prestigious trophies.

However, Ancelotti's second term in Real Madrid came to an end after the conclusion of 2the 024-2025 season. The Italian manager was sacked after a poor season, where Los Blancos went trophyless in 2024-2025.

After Carlo Ancelotti was sacked, Real Madrid named Xabi Alonso as their new manager. Meanwhile, Carlo Ancelotti joined the Brazil National Football Team, as their head coach.