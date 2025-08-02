Durand Cup 2025: Alaaeddine Ajaraie's Hattrick Helps NorthEast United Thrash Malaysian Armed Forces, Clinch Commanding 3-1 Triumph In Shillong

Durand Cup 2025: Defending champions NorthEast United started the 134th edition of the Durand Cup with a dominating performance after clinching a commanding 3-1 victory over Malaysian Armed Forces in the Group E fixture, at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, on Saturday, August 2nd.

It was the top goal-scorer from last season’s ISL, Alaaeddine Ajaraie, who scored all the goals for the Highlanders. The Moroccan struck in the 23rd, 29th, and 70th minutes. On the other hand, Malaysian Armed Forces FT's consolation goal came in the 88th minute from Mohammad Amir.

The defending champions started the game with a 4-3-3 formation, with Ajaraie, Jithin M.S., and Parthib Gogoi leading the attack for the Highlanders. On the other hand, the Malaysian Armed Forces made four changes from the previous fixture against Shillong Lajong FC.

Alaaeddine Ajaraie Shines For NorthEast United Against Malaysian Armed Forces

Both NorthEast United and the Malaysian Armed Forces started the match by playing pressing football to take control of the midfield. The first breakthrough of the match came in the 23rd minute when Andres Rodriguez of NorthEast United delivered a through ball for Ajaraie, who calmly beat the goalkeeper to put it inside the goal.

It didn't take long for the Highlanders to double their lead. In the 29th minute, Ajaraie scored the second goal of the match after an unselfish play from Jithin.

Ten minutes later, NorthEast's Lalbiakdika had the chance to give the Highlanders a three-goal lead; however, he failed to keep his volley down.

Just before the half-time, the Malaysian Armed Forces got their best chance to make a comeback in the game with Ibrahim Muhamat’s curling shot, which went edged of the box.

At the half-time, NorthEast United kept a two lead over their opponents.

Malaysian Armed Forces Try Hard To Make Comeback, Fail

Both the NorthEast and Malaysian Armed Forces failed to create any clear-cut chances in the early minutes of the second half. Muhammad Amir of the Malaysian Armed Forces tried his best in the 59th minute, but his shot was blocked by defender Lalbiakdika.

Although the Malaysian Armed Forces tried to play more attacking football, they failed to get the back of the net following poor finishing.

In the 70th minute, Ajaraie got his hat-trick after dancing past the defenders and taking a curling left-footed shot towards the bottom corner.

After trying hard, the Malaysian Armed Forces scored in the 88th minute when Muhammad Amir converted his close range. However, it was too late for them to make a comeback in the match.