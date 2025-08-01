Durand Cup 2025: Diamond Harbour FC Run Riot Against BSF FT, Clinch Massive 8-1 Victory In Group B Fixture

Durand Cup 2025: Diamond Harbour FC sealed a dominating 8-1 victory over BSF FT in the Group B fixture of the ongoing Durand Cup 2025, at Kishore Bharati Krirangan (KBK) in Kolkata, on Friday, August 1st.

Brazilian attacker Clayton Silva scored four goals (2’, 35’, 71’, 90+3’) while Slovenian forward Luka Majcen scored two (7’, 39’). Paul (53’) and Jobby Justin (67’) also got the back of the net once, respectively. On the other hand, BSF FC’s consolation goal came from Kishori in the 90th minute.

Clayton Silva Strikes Twice To Give Diamond Harbour 4-0 Lead In First Half

The I-League 2 champions, Diamond Harbour FC, took just one minute to draw the first blood, as Clayton Silva opened the scoring with a composed right-footed shot from captain Jobby Justin's clinical cross. Slovenian forward Luka Majcen doubled the lead five minutes later.

BSF tried to make a comeback after conceding two goals in the first 15 minutes. However, BSF FT were largely outplayed in midfield and struggled to contain Diamond Harbour’s attacking trio of Silva, Majcen, and Paul.

In the 35th minute, Clayton Silva got the back of the net once again with a volley from Girik’s cross. Four minutes later, Majcen struck again, giving Diamond Harbour FC a four-goal lead in the match.

In the first half, BSF created just one chance, which came in the 43rd minute when Kishori’s shot was blocked by Diamond Harbour keeper Susnata Malik.

Diamond Harbour went into the first half with a dominating 4-0 lead.

Diamond Harbour Clinch 8-1 Win Over BSF FT

Diamond Harbour players did not lose any momentum after the first half break. In the 53rd minute of the match, Paul scored the fifth goal for Diamond Harbour, beating the BSF FT defense with a low drive.

Just like the first half, BSF FT's back line struggled under pressure from Diamond Harbour attackers. In the 67th minute, captain Jobby Justin struck and scored the sixth goal for Diamond Harbour FC from a powerful header.

In the 71st minute, Clayton Silva got his hat-trick after scoring from a failed clearance from the corner. In the 90th minute, BSF scored a consolation goal; all credit goes to Kishori for his clinical finish inside the Diamond Harbour box.