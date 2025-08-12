Durand Cup 2025: Bodoland FC Outclass ITBP FT With Commanding 4-0 Triumph In Rain-Hit Fixture

Durand Cup 2025: Bodoland FC clinched a dominating 4-0 victory over ITBP FT in the Group D fixture of the ongoing Durand Cup 2025, at the Sports Authority of India (SAI) Stadium, in Kokrajhar, Assam, on Tuesday, August 12th.

From the beginning of the clash, Bodoland FC maintained dominance over their opponent and successfully confirmed their spot in the knockout stage of the Durand Cup 2025.

Bodoland FC Display Dominating Performance In First Half

It was Timothi Narzary who made the breakthrough for Bodoland FC in the crucial fixture. In the 25th minute of the game, Timothi's fiery header gave Bodoland an early lead in the game.

Following the first goal, the hosts gained confidence in the match and outplayed the ITBP FT. In the 37th minute of the match, Bodoland FC received a penalty after the ITBP FT defender fouled Robinson inside the box. Pedro Astray made no mistake from the spot kick and doubled the hosts' lead in front of their home fans.

Minutes later, Gwgwmsar Gayary scored the third goal for Bodoland FC. In the 41st minute, Gayary alone ran in on the left wing and kept a shot on the goal. He successfully nutmegged the ITBP FT goalkeeper to get the back of the net.

In the first half, Bodoland FC kept a 3-0 lead over ITBP FT. In the first half, the hosts kept more ball possession as they controlled the match against ITBP FT.

Bodoland FC Continue To Control The Game Despite Heavy Rain In Kokrajhar

Soon after the second half started, heavy rain continued to pour down. The rain made it difficult for the players to keep ground passes. Despite tough conditions, Bodoland FC successfully kept a clean sheet in the game.

The fourth goal of the match came in the 82nd minute. It was Abdul Samed Ango's cheeky shot that helped Bodoland FC put the final nail in ITBP FT's coffin.

Bodoland FC could have scored many more goals if they had been luckier in the game. Players like Junior Onguene, Pranjal Bhumij, and others missed easy goals.

ITBP FT had an aggressive start to the game and created crucial chances, but they lacked the goal-scoring abilities on their side.

As the final whistle was blown by the referee, Bodoland FC clinched a 4-0 victory over ITBP FT. With the victory, the hosts continued to maintain their unbeaten streak in the tournament.