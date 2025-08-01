Durand Cup 2025: Indian Navy FT Stun Real Kashmir 2-1, Sit Atop Group F Standings After Opening Game

In a stunning upset at the Durand Cup 2025, Indian Navy FT defeated Real Kashmir FC 2-1 on August 1 at the Khuman Lampak Main Stadium in Imphal, Manipur. [MATCH HIGHLIGHTS]

The match was expected to be a straightforward win for Real Kashmir, but instead turned into one of the tournament’s biggest surprises so far as the Navy side showed off both excellent finishing and brilliant last-ditch defending defending to outdo one of Indian football’s most promising young teams.

The game started with a bang as Indian Navy’s Vijay Marandi scored in the opening minutes itself, thus putting Real Kashmir on the back foot.

Hard-Earned Equaliser for Real Kashmir

The early goal set the tone for a gritty first half, where the Navy’s disciplined defense held firm against Real Kashmir’s attempts to draw level.

Despite the pressure, the Navy maintained their 1-0 lead at the break, frustrating their opponents with a compact and organised approach when not in possession.

But Real Kashmir found a breakthrough in the second half, leveling the score just past the hour mark. However, their joy was short-lived.

Indian Navy responded with remarkable composure, as Sreyas restored their lead with a decisive goal.

Indian Navy Hold Firm Till The End

This strike proved to be the match-winner, as the Navy’s defensive steel shone through once again, thwarting Real Kashmir’s desperate efforts to salvage a point in the closing stages.

The victory propelled Indian Navy to the top of Group F, a result that defied all expectations and sits as arguably the biggest shock result of the tournament so far.

For Real Kashmir, the defeat was a bitter pill, highlighting the unpredictability of football where determination and tactical discipline can sometimes beat out reputation.

The Indian Navy’s performance was a testament to their preparation and resolve, and they deservedly ran out with the bragging rights in what will be remembered as a landmark upset in the Durand Cup 2025.