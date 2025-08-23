Durand Cup 2025 Final Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch NorthEast United FC vs Diamond Harbour FC In India?

Debutant Diamond Harboud FC will face defending champion NorthEast United FC in the Durand Cup final on Saturday. The match will kick off at 5:30 PM IST.

The Highlanders are on the verge of repeating their heroics for the second consecutive time. Last time they tamed another Kolkata side, Mohun Bagan Super Giant, in the final, and a similar story could unfold this time. All the eyes will be on Moroccan forward Alaaeddine Ajaraie, who has been NorthEast's main threat in front of the goal.

For Diamond Harbour, they could script history if they manage to get the better of the Highlanders in the summit clash.

NorthEast United FC vs Diamond Harbour FC Durand Cup Final Live Streaming Details

Where will the NorthEast United FC vs Diamond Harbour FC FC Durand Cup 2025 Final match be played?

The NorthEast United FC vs Diamond Harbour FC Durand Cup 2025 Final will be played at the Salt Lake Stadium, Kolkata.

When will the NorthEast United FC vs Diamond Harbour FC Durand Cup 2025 Final match be played?

The NorthEast United FC vs Diamond Harbour FC Durand Cup 2025 Final will kick off at 5:30 PM IST on Saturday.

Where can you watch the live telecast of NorthEast United FC vs Diamond Harbour FC, Durand Cup 2025 Final match?

The Durand Cup Final between Diamond Harbour and NorthEast United FC will have a live telecast on Sony Sports Network in India. The match will kick off at 5:30 PM IST on Saturday.

Where can you watch the live streaming of NorthEast United FC vs Diamond Harbour FC, Durand Cup 2025 Final match?