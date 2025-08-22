Historic Showdown Awaits As Defending Champions NorthEast United Face Debutants Diamond Harbour FC In 134th Durand Cup Final

Durand Cup 2025: Defending champions NorthEast United FC will face off against the debutants Diamond Harbour FC in the summit clash of the ongoing Durand Cup 2025, at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan in Kolkata, on Saturday, August 23.

The final match between NorthEast United FC and Diamond Harbour FC will kick off at 5:30 PM IST at the Salt Lake Stadium.

NorthEast United FC Make It Into Durand Cup Final For Second Consecutive Time

NorthEast United returned to the final for the second successive year after displaying resilience, discipline, and flashes of brilliance in the 134th edition of the Durand Cup 2025. The Highlanders finished at the top of Group E, overcoming Shillong Lajong (2-1), Malaysian Armed Forces (3-1), and drawing with Rangdajied United (2-2).

In the quarterfinals, the Highlanders stormed past Bodoland FC after clinching a dominating 4-0 win in the Northeast derby. In the semifinals, NorthEast United clinched a narrow 2-1 victory over Shillong Lajong, and confirmed their spot in the final for the second consecutive time.

A Look At Diamond Harbour FC's Fairytale Run In Durand Cup 2025

On the other hand, Diamond Harbour FC's voyage in the Durand Cup 2025 have been scintillating. The I League 2 champions have made history at every step in the ongoing tournament under Kibu Vicuna’s guidance.

The Kolkata-based side started their journey in the 134th edition of the Durand Cup with a stunning 2-1 win over Mohammedan SC Following that, they thrashed BSF FT by 8-1. Despite a heavy 1-5 loss to Mohun Bagan, their superior goal difference saw them through as one of the best second-placed teams. In the quarterfinals, the debutants grew stronger in the tournament. Kibu Vicuna’s side sealed a clinical 2-0 win over Jamshedpur FC in the quarters, and made their way into the semifinals.