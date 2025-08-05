Durand Cup 2025: Indian Army FT Register Hard-fought 1-0 Win Over Tribhuvan Army FC in Group C Fixture

P. Christopher Kamei’s solitary first half strike ensured Indian Army FT edge past a resilient ten men Tribhuvan Army FC in a Group C fixture of the Durand Cup 2025 game played at the JRD Tata Sports Complex on Tuesday (August 5) for their first win of the tournament.

Tribhuvan Army FC finished their Durand Cup campaign with one point from three matches while Indian Army has three points from two matches.

Tribhuavan started the match on the front foot created the first real chance of the game with Gagandeep Singh palming away Gillespye Jung Karki’s header to safety.

Indian Army side started to settle into their rhythm and showed more control in possession and created chances of their own, taking the lead in the 21st minute.

Indian Army Take Early Lead

Wangden Tamang found P. Christopher Kamei on the edge of the box with a cross from the left wing who controlled the ball with his left foot and with a precise low shot, the experienced midfielder found the bottom corner past the diving goalkeeper.

Troubles mounted for the side from Nepal as they were reduced to 10 men in the 29th minute as goalkeeper Bikash Kuthu was shown a straight red card for a reckless foul on Liton Shil outside the penalty box while trying to stop the striker who ran free from the defence and had also rounded the keeper.

The resultant free kick taken by the goal scorer Christopher Kamei hit the crossbar.

The Nepali Army side showed character even with a man down as they continued to press forward in search of the equaliser.

Resiliant Tribhuvan Unable to Get Equaliser

The forwards were able to find some good positions in the danger area but they were denied by a combination of some solid defending and a couple of saves by the Indian Army side as the scores remained the same into the break.

In the second half, the Nepal side were playing on the counter attack and missed a golden opportunity to level the scores. Disanta Rai failed to divert a cross from the left wing into an open goal as the substitute miscued his shot.

Moments earlier Captain Gillespye Karki was unlucky to hit the crossbar with a powerful header from a corner kick with the goalkeeper rooted to his spot.