Kenya Shatter History with Stunning 1-0 Victory Over DR Kongo In African Nations Championship

Kenya stunned defending champions DR Congo 1-0 to kick-start their African Nations Championship campaign in perfect style. Austin Odhiambo scored the winner as Kenya stamped their authority in style.

The Moi International Sports Centre in Nairobi was sold out, and the 60000 strong crowd was continuously backing their home team throughout the game. Congo started the game strong;ly and saw their goal disallowed after VAR found that Aboud Omar was fouled during the buildup. But after that, Kenya managed to hold their nerve and started dominating the game.

Kenya also missed a number of chances in the first half and finally were rewarded for their patience. Captain Aboud won the ball and passed it to Austin Odhiambo, who got past a defender and then beat the Congo keeper with a calm finish.

Congo started to pressurise the game in the second half and came close with Jonathan Mokonzi and Kitambala, but couldn't get it through. Goalkeeper Byrne Omondi made a number of good saves for the home side while defenders Sylvester Owino and Alphonce Omija also had a good game for Kenya.