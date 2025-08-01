Manchester United Outcast Jadon Sancho to Take 50% Wage Cut, Join Former UEFA Champions League Winners - Report

The football career of Jadon Sancho has been one in freefall since he joined Manchester United in the summer of 2021. The England winger, long seen as one of the brightest young talents in the country, has struggled to impose himself on the Premier League and is not wanted by current manager Ruben Amorim.

As such, there have been talks of how it is the club can sell him, given his high wages is one of the reasons a deal with Chelsea - where he spent last season on loan - collapsed.

However, a new report says that Sancho is now willing to take a paycut in order to join a former UEFA Champions League-winning side.

Sancho Set For Huge Move

The English winger is reportedly keen to go back to Borussia Dortmund for a third spell and to do that, is willing to slash his current wage by up to half.

This is according to a report from German newspaper Bild, which says that Sancho has communicated as much to the Dortmund hierarchy.

It makes sense in a way - Dortmund is the one side where he has been able to shine on a consistent basis, even when he spent the second half of the 2023-24 season on loan over there.

However, it does also shine an awkward spotlight on the reason why a transfer to Chelsea, a side which he won the UEFA Conference League with, collapse.

Desperate Times Call For Desperate Measures?

When Sancho joined The Blues last summer, it included an obligation to buy for around £25 million. However, it also included a penalty clause that Chelsea had to pay if they chose not to take up the option.

They were keen to sign Sancho but failed to negotiate personal terms with him, so they paid the £5 million penalty clause and sent him back to United.

Sancho's keenness to take a pay cut now when he refused to before this shows that he is desperate to move, as a way back at United seems unlikely.

Sancho has been training seperately from the main group, alongside other members of the ‘bomb squad’ in Alejandro Garnacho, Antony and Tyrell Malacia.