Durand Cup 2025 Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Jamshedpur FC vs Diamond Harbour FC In India?

Diamond Harbour FC will take on Jamshedpur FC in the third Durand Cup quarterfinal at the JRD Tata Sports Complex on Sunday. The match will kick off at 4 PM IST.

Diamond Harbour FC finished second behind Mohun Bagan Super Giant in Group B and advanced to the last eight on the virtue of being one of the best runners-up. They hammered BSF 8-1 and also got the better of Mohammedan SC in their group.

On the other hand, Jamshedpur FC remained unbeaten throughout the group stage and will fancy their chance under Steve Dias, who will deputise in Khalid Jamil's place, who has joined the Indian Football Team as their new head coach.

Jamshedpur FC vs Diamond Harbour FC Durand Cup 2025 Quarterfinal Live Streaming

Where to watch the live TV telecast of the Jamshedpur FC vs Diamond Harbour FC Durand Cup 2025 quarterfinal match in India?

The live TV telecast of the Durand Cup 2025 quarterfinal match between Jamshedpur FC and Diamond Harbour FC will be available on Sony Sports Network. Matches can be viewed on the Sony Ten 2 and Sony Ten 2 HD channels.

Where to watch the live streaming of the Jamshedpur FC vs Diamond Harbour FC Durand Cup 2025 quarterfinal match in India?