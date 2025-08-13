Durand Cup 2025 Quarter-Finals: Here's All You Need To Know About Venues, Fixtures And Live Streaming Details

Updated 13 August 2025 at 12:02 IST
The ongoing 2025 edition of the Durand Cup is gradually reaching its business end and the line-up for the quarter-final is decided. The quarters are set to produce some memorable and thrilling games with the likes of Northeast United FC, Bodoland FC, Indian Navy FT, Shillong Lajong FC, Jamshedpur FC, Diamond Harbour FC, Mohun Bagan Super Giant and Emami East Bengal FC locking horns with each other to reach the semi-finals.
Emami East Bengal FC and Mohun Bagan Super Giant have stamped their authority in the ongoing contest as they grabbed the first positions in their respective groups. As compared to the other teams who have qualified for the quarters, Emami East Bengal FC and Mohun Bagan Super Giant maintained an impressive winning streak. The teams that have qualified for the quarter-finals are a perfect blend of experienced and emerging teams. The quarter-finals start on August 16, 2025 and the first match will be played between Indian Navy FT and the Shillong Lajong FC at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium.
Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs Emami East Bengal FC, nothing gets bigger and better than this. Two legacy teams with so much history, playing against each other in a knockout game will be one for the ages. Both these teams are serious title contenders and tempers will flare on the pitch once they come head-to-head against each other.
The Durand Cup 2025 Quarter-Finals will be streamed live on the Sony LIV app and website. Live telecast of the Durand Cup football matches will be available on the Sony Sports Network channels in India.
