Durand Cup 2025 Quarter-Finals: Here's All You Need To Know About Venues, Fixtures And Live Streaming Details

The ongoing 2025 edition of the Durand Cup is gradually reaching its business end and the line-up for the quarter-final is decided. The quarters are set to produce some memorable and thrilling games with the likes of Northeast United FC, Bodoland FC, Indian Navy FT, Shillong Lajong FC, Jamshedpur FC, Diamond Harbour FC, Mohun Bagan Super Giant and Emami East Bengal FC locking horns with each other to reach the semi-finals.

Emami East Bengal FC and Mohun Bagan Super Giant have stamped their authority in the ongoing contest as they grabbed the first positions in their respective groups. As compared to the other teams who have qualified for the quarters, Emami East Bengal FC and Mohun Bagan Super Giant maintained an impressive winning streak. The teams that have qualified for the quarter-finals are a perfect blend of experienced and emerging teams. The quarter-finals start on August 16, 2025 and the first match will be played between Indian Navy FT and the Shillong Lajong FC at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium.

Durand Cup 2025 Quarter-Finals Fixtures

Quarter Final 1: Indian Navy FT vs Shillong Lajong FC at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium on 16th August from 4:00 PM

Quarter Final 2: Northeast United FC vs Bodoland FC at Sports Authority India Stadium on 16th August from 7:00 PM

Quarter Final 3: Jamshedpur FC vs Diamond Harbour FC at JRD Tata Sports Complex Football Stadium on 17th August from 4:00 PM

Quarter Final 4: Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs Emami East Bengal FC at Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan on 17th August from 7:00 PM

Kolkata To Host Blockbuster Clash

Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs Emami East Bengal FC, nothing gets bigger and better than this. Two legacy teams with so much history, playing against each other in a knockout game will be one for the ages. Both these teams are serious title contenders and tempers will flare on the pitch once they come head-to-head against each other.

Here's How To Watch The Durand Cup 2025 Quarter-Finals