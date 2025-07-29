Durand Cup 2025: Shanan Mohammed's Lone Goal Sees Jamshedpur FC Beat Indian Army FT

Sanan Mohammed got Jamshedpur FC all 3 points vs Indian Army FT in their Durand Cup 2025 match. | Image: Durand Cup

Sanan Mohammed’s lone goal ensured Jamshedpur FC got a 1-0 victory over Indian Army FT for their consecutive victory in Group C of the Durand Cup 2025 at the JRD Tata Sports Complex.

With this win, Jamshedpur FC have six points from two matches and are on top of the group, closer to a place in the knockout stages.

Jamshedpur FC Head Coach Khalid Jamil made two changes to his starting line-up bringing in Karthik Choudhary and Sourav Das in place of Sarthak Goloui and Lalhriatpuia Chawngthu.

Indian Army Head Coach Manish Wahi named an experienced starting eleven in a 4-3-3 formation with Rahul Ramakrishnan, Liton Shil, Shubham Rana and Samir Murmu, who debuted for Jamshedpur FC in the ISL last season, leading the attack.

Jamshedpur Struggle in First Half

Indian Army dominated the first half of the game maintaining possession and creating the better chances.

The Armymen could have taken a two goal lead inside the first 15 minutes but Samir Murmu’s effort from a tight angle whisked past the far post and minutes later Samananda Singh glanced a header wide from a corner kick.

Khalid Jamil made two changes at the start of the second half bringing in V.P Suhair and Nikhil Barla in place of Vincy Barretto and Pronay Halder to inject some energy going forward.

Sanan's Goal Proves Enough

The home side took the lead in the 52nd minute finishing a move which started from a long throw.

Karthik Choudhary headed the ball back into the danger area and Sanan Mohammed chested the ball down and finished expertly past the diving Sayad Bin Abdul Kadir in goal.

There was more drama towards the end of the match as Indian Army goalkeeper Sayad Bin Abdul Kadir was given the marching orders for a challenge on Jayesh Rane outside the penalty box.

This was after the midfielder beat the off-side trap and ran through free towards goal.

Defender Samananda Singh took the goalkeeping duties for the last minutes of injury time as Indian Army were pushing for an equaliser.