Durand Cup 2025: TRAU FC and NEROCA FC Play Out Thrilling Draw, Namdhari FC See off South United FC

Check out the full reports of the Durand Cup 2025 action on July 30 (Wednesday). | Image: X/@thedurandcup

The Imphal Derby lived up to its billing of being an entertaining game as NEROCA FC snatched a dramatic 1-1 draw against 10-man TRAU FC in their Group E opener of the Durand Cup 2025 at the Khuman Lampak Main Stadium on Wednesday (July 30).

Khunjamayum Raj Singh’s second-half goal gave TRAU the lead, but a stoppage-time equalizer by Arunkumar Singh denied them all three points in a fiercely contested encounter.

And in an entertaining battle of debutants in Kishore Bharati Krirangan at Kolkata , two late second-half strikes by Bhupinder Singh and Brazilian Cledson Dasilva gave I-League side Namdhari FC an opening win in match 10 of the on-going Durand Cup over Bengaluru’s South United FC (SUFC).

The result means SUFC end their debut Durand campaign with a solitary point in Group A after completing all their three matches.

NEROCA Snatch Late Point vs TRAU

TRAU enexpectedly took the lead in the first match of the day when right-back Khunjamayum Raj Singh surged forward from near the corner flag and delivered what seemed like a cross, but the ball curled into the goal.

NEROCA tried to respond quickly, with Japes nearly through in the 62nd minute but TRAU’s defence, led by Dhananjoy Singh, held firm. Jackson Gomado had another go in the 68th minute, but his shot was again blocked by the TRAU backline.

Drama unfolded in the 73rd minute when TRAU’s Dhanachandra Mutum received a second yellow card and was sent off, leaving his side to play the remaining minutes with 10 men.

NEROCA finally found the breakthrough in the 96th minute when a cross from the left flank by Zlex was headed across goal by NFC player Waikhom to Arunkumar Singh, who timed his dive perfectly to nod the ball into the bottom corner.

Namdhari Send South United Packing

Namdhari took an age to break the deadlock and it came with over 70 minutes played when South United's Rowan attempted to clear the shot headed for goal but only as far as Bhupinder still lurking around.

The winger made no mistake with a powerful drive into the near post past Sunil’s out stretched arms.

That gave Namdhari the confidence required and they upped the ante further. Six minutes later Amandeep played Bhupinder on the right and his cross was feebly cleared by Rowan yet again unfortunately, who otherwise had a good game.