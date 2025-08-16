Durand Cup: East Bengal Suffer Major Blow! Oscar Bruzon Confirms Mohammed Rashid Set To Miss Kolkata Derby Against Mohun Bagan SG, Here's Why

Durand Cup 2025: East Bengal head coach Oscar Bruzon confirmed that midfielder Mohammed Rashid will miss the upcoming high-voltage Durand Cup 2025 clash against Mohun Bagan Super Giant at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan in Kolkata on Sunday, August 17th.

The most anticipated Kolkata derby between the two giants is set to kick off at 7 PM IST.

Before the Kolkata derby, the Red and Golds suffered a massive blow as their new signing, Mohammed Rashid, had to travel back to Palestine after the death of his father.

Media reports stated that Mohammed Rashid returned home on Friday, August 15th, soon after receiving the tragic news.

Oscar Bruzon Opens Up On Why Mohammed Rashid Is Set To Miss Upcoming Kolkata Derby

While speaking in the pre-match press conference ahead of the Kolkata derby, East Bengal head coach Oscar Bruzon confirmed that Rashid's passed away and had to rush back home.

“First of all, this is difficult for me. Yesterday it was very emotional. You need to know that Rashid’s father passed away, and it was an unexpected thing,” Oscar Bruzon said as quoted by RevSportz.

Bruzon added that Rashid asked for privacy at this difficult time. He further added that the news came after East Bengal ended their training on August 15th.

“It’s not that he was carrying a sickness. But I’m not happy that Rashid has asked us for total privacy, and immediately after the practice, the news was leaked out without the wish of player. So I don’t want to comment on this, and I want all of you not even to mention if we are going to miss him,” he added.

East Bengal Stay Unbeaten In Durand Cup 2025 So Far

Mohammed Rashid had a great start for East Bengal in the ongoing Durand Cup 2025. Palestinian's presence strengthened East Bengal's midfield in their previous fixtures. However, now Oscar Bruzon had to come up with a new plan to overcome Mohun Bagan's challenge on Sunday, August 17th.