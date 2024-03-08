Advertisement

In an intense CONCACAF Champions Cup clash, Nashville and Inter Miami settled for a 2-2 draw. Jacob Shaffelburg scored twice for Nashville in the 4th and 46th minute, showcasing his prowess. However, Inter Miami retaliated with Lionel Messi's goal in the 52nd minute and a late equalizer by Luis Suárez in the 90+5th minute. The match highlighted Inter Miami's dominance with 71% possession and 12 shots, while Nashville's resilience was evident with efficient play and a competitive performance.

Lionel Messi scores an incredible goal against Nashville

Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez ignited Inter Miami's CONCACAF Champions Cup campaign together, showcasing their timeless synergy in a spectacular that brought back memories of their heyday at Barcelona. When Inter Miami faced Nashville SC in the round of 16, they were down after giving up two goals, both of which came from Jacob Shaffelburg.

But in a flash of lightning, Argentine genius Messi took the chance to reverse the situation. As Inter Miami broke into Nashville's last third in the fifty-twoth minute, defender Nicolas Freire masterminded a play that ended with a pinpoint ball to winger Gomez. Messi calmly slotted home the equaliser with a brilliant finish after Gomez and Suarez exchanged fast passes outside the penalty area, rendering Nashville custodian Joe Willis powerless.

The charm of the two continued after that. Suarez tied the score at 2-2 in extra time, securing a draw for Inter Miami with a goal that showed off his aggressive instincts. Suarez was in the area when Sergio Busquets sent a brilliant cross, and he rose to head the equaliser past Willis in the 95th minute.

Messi has played a pivotal role in Inter Miami's comeback this season, as seen by his late equaliser against LA Galaxy. Inter Miami has had a strong start to the season after finishing second-to-last in the MLS the previous year. They have won two of their first three league games and are now atop the standings with seven points.

The success of Inter Miami has been mostly attributed to the dynamic relationship between Messi and Suarez. In their most recent matchup against Orlando City, their deadly combination was responsible for four of the five goals scored. Messi and Suarez, who represent Inter Miami's return in the league, continue to turn the team's fortunes around with their powerful connection and aptitude for making big plays.