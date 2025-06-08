'That Doesn’t Affect Me': Kylian Mbappe Hits Back At Critics After PSG Win UEFA Champions League In First Season Without French Striker

Kylian Mbappe is one of the greatest strikers in modern day football and already has a multitude of trophies to his name despite still being young in his career. Kylian Mbappe has already won the FIFA World Cup with France and multiple other trophies. The only trophy that Kylian Mbappe is still hunting for is the UEFA Champions League. In the hunt for the Champions League, Kylian Mbappe had joined Real Madrid, the most decorated club in the history of the tournament and had left Paris Saint Germain.

As fate would have it, the first season that Mbappe leaves PSG, the French giants won their first ever Champions League title.

Mbappe Hits Back At Claims Of PSG Doing Better Without Him

As Paris Saint Germain secured their first ever UEFA Champions League title after beating Inter Milan in the final, a lot of fans and critics started criticizing Kylian Mbappe. The French striker faced a lot of flak as the first season he left the club, the club was able to secure their first Champions League title. Now the French striker has hit back at the critics as reported by RMC Sport.

"PSG won the UCL without me, that doesn’t affect me. That’s a good thing. I think we all face challenges in our careers. I’m a bit more in the eye of the storm, which is good, I’ve always liked being in these positions, it’s up to me to work. I’ve reversed quite a few trends in my career, I’ve had a lot of things stuck on my back, and I’ve managed to get them off. Now it’s up to me to work,” said Kylian Mbappe.

Another Fantastic Season For Kylian Mbappe

Real Madrid in the 2024-25 season missed out on several trophies which has caused a bubble around Kylian Mbappe and Real Madrid that the striker had a bad season. Contrary to popular belief, Kylian Mbappe had another fantastic season if his statistics are to be looked at.