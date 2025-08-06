East Bengal FC vs Namdhari FC Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Durand Cup Match In India?

East Bengal will try to maintain their winning momentum when they face Namdhari FC in a Durand Cup Group A encounter at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan on Wednesday. East Bengal hit South United for five to kickoff their Durand Cup campaign with a bang and will hope to maintain the winning momentum.

Lalchungnunga, Saúl Crespo, Bipin Singh, Dimitrios Diamantakos, and Naorem Mahesh Singh were oall on targets and Oscar Bruzon will hope his players live up to the occasion.

Despite the uncertainty surrounding the Indian Super League, the Red and Golds have already strengthened their ranks with the likes of Mohammed Rashid and Kevin Sibille.

Namdhari FC have also displayed their strengths with two wins against South United and Indian Air Force FT and will push hard on the Kolkata giants.

East Bengal FC vs Namdhari FC, Durand Cup Match Live Streaming

When will the East Bengal FC vs Namdhari FC Durand Cup Match be played?

The Durand Cup match between East Bengal FC and Namdhari FC will be played on Wednesday. The match will kick off at 7:00 PM IST.

Where will the East Bengal FC vs Namdhari FC Durand Cup match be played?

The Durand Cup match between East Bengal FC and Namdhari FC will take place at the Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata.

Where to watch the live telecast of the East Bengal FC vs Namdhari FC, Durand Cup match in India?

The live telecast of the Durand Cup match between East Bengal FC and Namdhari FC will be available on Sony Sports Network.

Where to watch the live streaming of the between East Bengal FC and Namdhari FC, Durand Cup match in India?