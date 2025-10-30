East Bengal, Mohun Bagan Super Giant Renew Rivalry In Much-Anticipated Kolkata Derby In Super Cup

East Bengal will have a golden opportunity to avenge their IFA Shield final defeat when they take on Mohun Bagan Super Giant in a Super Cup Group A clash at the PJN Stadium in Fatorda, Goa. Both teams are on five points, and a win for either team would enable them to secure a place in the semifinal.

East Bengal's Attack Will Pose Threat To Mohun Bagan Defence

Mohun Bagan emerged as the winners two weeks ago in the IFA Shield final at Salt Lake Stadium, but the Green and Maroons are aware of the fact that they cannot take things lightly against their archrivals, who have shown quality on the pitch. Both teams failed to get the better of Demp SC and will now have their fate in their own hands.

The Red and Golds have scored six goals in two games and looked like a well-knit unit. The likes of Hamid Ahadad and Naorem Mahesh have been central for Oscar Bruzon's team. For the Mariners, goals have been hard to come by, but their defensive rigidity has been solid.

What's The Equation For East Bengal And Mohun Bagan?

For Mohun Bagan, the equation is simple: win the match and qualify for the finals. East Bengal will qualify if the match ends in a draw, but a lot of factors will be kicked in. If the match is finished with a scored draw, East Bengal will progress to the last four.

In case of a goalless draw, the result of the Dempo vs Chennaiyin FC will have an influence. If the Goan side gets the better of the ISL side by five or more goals, they will go through. If Dempo win by a four-goal margin despite conceding against Chennaiyin and the Kolkata derby ends in a goalless draw, the Goan club will advance.