FC Barcelona's Injury Crisis Deepens As Young Sensation Likely To Be Sidelined For One Month, Set To Miss Chelsea Clash In UCL

Days after conceding a humiliating defeat against Real Madrid in the high-voltage El Clásico clash, FC Barcelona have been struck with injury woes as the young sensation is likely to miss a few upcoming matches after sustaining a blow.

FC Barcelona Concede 2-1 Defeat To Real Madrid In El Clásico

Earlier on Sunday, October 26, FC Barcelona suffered a 2-1 defeat against Real Madrid at the iconic Estadio Santiago Bernabeu in Madrid. Fermin Lopez scored the only goal for the Catalans, but that didn't help them to clinch three points. Meanwhile, it was Kylian Mbappe and Jude Bellingham who scored the goals for Los Blancos and clinched three points.

FC Barcelona hold the second place on La Liga 2025-2026 standings with 22 points after playing 10 matches.

Advertisement

Injury Woes Strike FC Barcelona Ahead Of Crucial Fixtures

After the defeat, FC Barcelona have been handed fresh injury blows as star midfielder Pedri will be out of the field for almost one month. The 22-year-old sensation sustained a hamstring injury, which forced him to be sidelined.

Advertisement

According to Mundo Deportivo, Pedri suffered a distal biceps femoris tear in his left thigh.

During the match against Real Madrid, Pedri was shown a red card during the added time. The young Spaniard has played 53 consecutive matches with both club and country, including club friendlies. The last time Pedri took a rest was on January 26. After the El Clásico, during the medical assessment, FC Barcelona confirmed Pedri's injury.

Pedri joined FC Barcelona in August 2020 from Las Palmas. Since then, the youngster has played 215 matches and scored 28 goals. In the ongoing 2025-2026 season, Pedri played 13 matches, scoring 2 goals and making two assists.

In the upcoming days, Barcelona will play crucial fixtures, and Pedri's injury will cause them trouble in the midfield. In their forthcoming UEFA Champions League (UCL) 2025-2026 fixture, the Catalan club will lock horns against Club Brugge on November 6. Later, FC Barcelona will play against Chelsea on November 26, at Stamford Bridge.