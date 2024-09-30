sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Nepal Floods | Govinda shot in leg | Justice for Abhaya | J&K Polls | Israel-Hezbollah War |

Published 13:30 IST, September 30th 2024

East Bengal part ways with Spanish coach Cuadrat after bad run in ISL

Kolkata giants Emami East Bengal has mutually parted ways with Spanish head coach Carles Cuadrat following the team's underwhelming performance in the ongoing Indian Super League, the club announced on Monday. Bino George has been named as the interim head coach of the side.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Carles Cuadrat
Carles Cuadrat | Image: emamieastbengal.com
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

13:30 IST, September 30th 2024