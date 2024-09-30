Published 13:30 IST, September 30th 2024
East Bengal part ways with Spanish coach Cuadrat after bad run in ISL
Kolkata giants Emami East Bengal has mutually parted ways with Spanish head coach Carles Cuadrat following the team's underwhelming performance in the ongoing Indian Super League, the club announced on Monday. Bino George has been named as the interim head coach of the side.
- SportFit
- 2 min read
Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Carles Cuadrat | Image: emamieastbengal.com
- Listen to this article
- 2 min read
Advertisement
13:30 IST, September 30th 2024