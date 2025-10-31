East Bengal Punish Helpless Mohun Bagan SG, Mariners Crash Out From AIFF Super Cup After Goalless Draw In Kolkata Derby

Mohun Bagan SG vs East Bengal FC: East Bengal FC punished Mohun Bagan Super Giant after a goalless draw in the Kolkata derby at the AIFF Super Cup 2025-2026, at the Fatorda Stadium in Goa, on Friday, October 31.

After the draw, the Mariners have been knocked out of the ongoing edition of the AIFF Super Cup. Meanwhile, the Red and Golds have stormed into the semi-finals.

ALSO READ: Mohun Bagan SG vs East Bengal HIGHLIGHTS

East Bengal Dominate First Half

East Bengal have dominated from the very first minute of the game, but failed to take the lead after missing easy sitters. However, the Red and Golds made no mistake in their defense. East Bengal did not give any chance to their arch-rivals to score.

Advertisement

The Red and Golds had an aggressive start to the match after creating two goal-scoring chances in the first minute of the match, but they failed to take the lead.

Minutes after the start of the game, it started to rain heavily, and the condition of the field deteriorated. However, that did not stop East Bengal from creating chances inside Mohun Bagan's box.

Advertisement

In the 16th minute, Naorem Mahesh Singh dribbled inside the opponent's box and took a fiery shot, but it went into the side netting.

Bipin Singh got the best chance in the match after his header touched the post and returned. In the 24th minute, East Bengal's Brazilian midfielder Miguel showed his skills and kept a magnificent cross inside the box from the right side, but Bipin's header hit the post.

In the 28th minute, East Bengal created another chance after Saul Crespo dribbled inside Mohun Bagan's box from the left wing and passed it to Naorem, whose side volley went wide of the post.

Apuia created Mohun Bagan's first chance of the match when his long-range shot landed in the East Bengal goalkeeper's hands. Prabhsukhan Gill made no mistake in saving it.

East Bengal Defense Stood Tall, Mohun Bagan Failed To Make Breakthrough

In the second half, Mohun Bagan looked better and created better, but they failed to go past East Bengal's defense. In the 77th minute, Mohun Bagan's Robson kept a fiery shot on target, but Anwar Ali gave everything to block it and keep the scoreline 0-0.

After the full-time whistle, the scoreline remained unchanged, and the two Kolkata giants shared points from the match.

The Super Giants needed three points to make their way into the knockout stage of the tournament. But they have failed to clinch it and had to bow out of the tournament.