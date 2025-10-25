East Bengal vs Dempo SC Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Super Cup Live In India?

East Bengal will take on Dempo SC in the Super Cup opener at the GMC Stadium in Bambolim on Saturday. East Bengal lost the IFA Shield final to archrivals Mohun Bagan recently and coach Oscar Bruzon's challenge will be to start the tournament on a winning note.

Knowing a win will offer them a chance in the continental competition, the Red and Yellow brigade will not take this tournament lightly. They defeated Odisha FC 3-2 to lift the Super Cup in 2024 and will be looking forward to replicating their form.

Dempo SC will be without any foreigner and the Goanese club will fancy their chances on home turf. Once considered as the giants, Dempo haven't really hit the ground in the last few years and this is a golden opportunity for them to restore their glory.

East Bengal FC vs Dempo SC, Super Cup Match Live Streaming

When will the East Bengal FC vs Dempo SC Super Cup match be played?

The Super Cup match between East Bengal FC and Dempo SC will be played on Saturday.

Where will the East Bengal FC vs Dempo SC Super Cup match be played?

The Super Cup match between East Bengal FC and Dempo SC will take place at GMC Stadium in Bambolim, Goa.

At what time will the East Bengal FC vs Dempo SC Super Cup match be played?

The Super Cup match between East Bengal FC and Dempo SC will kick off at 4:30 PM IST.

Where to watch the live telecast of the East Bengal FC vs Dempo SC Super Cup match in India?

The live telecast of the Super Cup match between East Bengal FC and Dempo SC will not be available in India.

Where to watch the live streaming of East Bengal FC vs Dempo SC, Super Cup match in India?