East Bengal vs Diamond Harbour FC Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Durand Cup 2025 Match Live In India?

The second semi-final of Indian football's oldest-ever cup tournament, the Durand Cup, takes place on Wednesday when East Bengal face off against Diamond Harbour FC in a Kolkata derby - with the winner earning the right to face NorthEast United FC in the final on Saturday (August 23).

It is East Bengal who start as the clear favourites, but DHFC have made an impressive run to the semis and cannot be taken lightly by any means as they have defied all odds thus far.

In this article, we take a look at the live telecast details of the all-important football match - including how fans in the Indian subcontinent can view the game on live streaming and live TV.

East Bengal vs Diamond Harbour FC Durand Cup 2025 Semi-final Live Streaming and Live TV Details

When Will the East Bengal vs Diamond Harbour FC Durand Cup 2025 semi-final match Take Place?

The East Bengal vs Diamond Harbour FC Durand Cup 2025 semi-final match will take place on Wednesday, August 20, 2025, at 7:00 PM IST.

Where Will the East Bengal vs Diamond Harbour FC Durand Cup 2025 semi-final match Take Place?

The East Bengal vs Diamond Harbour FC Durand Cup 2025 semi-final match will take place at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan in Kolkata, India.

Where to watch the East Bengal vs Diamond Harbour FC Durand Cup 2025 semi-final match on live TV?

The East Bengal vs Diamond Harbour FC Durand Cup 2025 semi-final match will be shown on live TV on the Sony Sports Network, on channels Sony Ten 2 and Sony Ten 2 HD.

Where to Watch the East Bengal vs Diamond Harbour FC Durand Cup 2025 semi-final match on Live Streaming?