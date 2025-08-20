Republic World
Updated 20 August 2025 at 13:57 IST

East Bengal vs Diamond Harbour FC Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Durand Cup 2025 Match Live In India?

East Bengal take on Diamond Harbour FC in the second Durand Cup 2025 semi-final on Wednesday (August 20). Get live telecast details of the match here.

Reported by: Shayne Dias
Oscar Bruzon with Bipin Singh at the press conference
Oscar Bruzon with Bipin Singh at the press conference | Image: Durand Cup
The second semi-final of Indian football's oldest-ever cup tournament, the Durand Cup, takes place on Wednesday when East Bengal face off against Diamond Harbour FC in a Kolkata derby - with the winner earning the right to face NorthEast United FC in the final on Saturday (August 23). 

It is East Bengal who start as the clear favourites, but DHFC have made an impressive run to the semis and cannot be taken lightly by any means as they have defied all odds thus far. 

In this article, we take a look at the live telecast details of the all-important football match - including how fans in the Indian subcontinent can view the game on live streaming and live TV. 

ALSO READ | 'Difficult, Not Impossible': DHFC Coach's Subtle Warning to East Bengal

East Bengal vs Diamond Harbour FC Durand Cup 2025 Semi-final Live Streaming and Live TV Details

When Will the East Bengal vs Diamond Harbour FC Durand Cup 2025 semi-final match Take Place?

The East Bengal vs Diamond Harbour FC Durand Cup 2025 semi-final match will take place on Wednesday, August 20, 2025, at 7:00 PM IST.

Where Will the East Bengal vs Diamond Harbour FC Durand Cup 2025 semi-final match Take Place?

The East Bengal vs Diamond Harbour FC Durand Cup 2025 semi-final match will take place at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan in Kolkata, India. 

ALSO READ | East Bengal Coach Wants to See Similar 'Hunger' Team Showed During Derby

Where to watch the East Bengal vs Diamond Harbour FC Durand Cup 2025 semi-final match on live TV?

The East Bengal vs Diamond Harbour FC Durand Cup 2025 semi-final match will be shown on live TV on the Sony Sports Network, on channels Sony Ten 2 and Sony Ten 2 HD.

Where to Watch the East Bengal vs Diamond Harbour FC Durand Cup 2025 semi-final match on Live Streaming?

Fans in India can watch the East Bengal vs Diamond Harbour FC Durand Cup 2025 semi-final match via live streaming on the SonyLiv app and website with a subscription.

Published By : Shayne Dias

Published On: 20 August 2025 at 13:57 IST

