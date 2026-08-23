East Bengal vs Mohun Bagan SG Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Durand Cup Final In India?

East Bengal vs Mohun Bagan SG, Durand Cup 2026 Final: East Bengal FC will lock horns with Mohun Bagan Super Giant in the summit clash of the Durand Cup 2026 at the Salt Lake Stadium on Sunday, August 23.

The high‑voltage Kolkata Derby final kicks off at 5 PM.

The 135th edition began on July 25, when Mohun Bagan SG and East Bengal FC drew first blood in Group A. Sahal Abdul Samad’s second‑half strike settled a tight, tactically cagey derby 1‑0 in the Mariners’ favour, the only defeat East Bengal have suffered this campaign. Every other step in their run to the final has been won, and won convincingly, setting up Sunday’s rematch with a clear narrative: Mohun Bagan arrive as the sole unbeaten side, while East Bengal carry the sharpest motive to correct the one result that slipped away.

The title context frames everything. Mohun Bagan step into the final as record 17‑time Durand Cup champions, chasing an 18th crown to further cement their dominance as the tournament’s most successful club. East Bengal, with 16 titles, stand on the brink of history themselves, a victory would draw them level with their oldest rivals and reignite the balance in Indian football’s fiercest rivalry.

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East Bengal vs Mohun Bagan SG, Durand Cup Final Live Streaming

When will the East Bengal vs Mohun Bagan SG, Durand Cup Final match be played?

The Durand Cup Final match between East Bengal and Mohun Bagan SG will be played on Sunday, August 23.

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At what time will the East Bengal vs Mohun Bagan SG, Durand Cup Final match be played?

The Durand Cup Final match between East Bengal and Mohun Bagan SG will kick off at 5 PM IST.

Where will the East Bengal vs Mohun Bagan SG, Durand Cup Final match be played?

The Durand Cup Final match between East Bengal and Mohun Bagan SG will be held at the Salt Lake Stadium.

How to watch the live telecast of East Bengal vs Mohun Bagan SG, Durand Cup Final match in India?

The live telecast of the Durand Cup Final match between East Bengal and Mohun Bagan SG will be available on Sony Sports Network (Sony Sports 5 and Sony Sports 5 HD).

How to watch the live streaming of East Bengal vs Mohun Bagan SG, Durand Cup Final match in India?