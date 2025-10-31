East Bengal vs Mohun Bagan Super Giant, Super Cup Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Kolkata Derby In India?

Saul And Oscar Bruzon at the pre-match press conference | Image: East Bengal

East Bengal will have the chance to avenge their IFA Shield final defeat when they take on Mohun Bagan Super Giant on Friday in a Super Cup Group A fixture at the PJN Stadium in Fatorda, Goa. Mohun Bagan need at least a win to advance to the semifinal, while East Bengal can go through with a draw, provided the other results go in their favour.

East Bengal have a better goal difference than their archrivals, but they cannot take things for granted. If the match ends goalless and Dempo SC defeat Chennaiyin FC by five or more goals the Goan side will go through. The third Kolkata derby promises to be an exciting affair, and a mouthwatering clash is on the cards.

East Bengal vs Mohun Bagan Super Giant Super Cup Live Streaming

When will the East Bengal vs Mohun Bagan Super Giant Super Cup match Take Place?

The East Bengal vs Mohun Bagan Super Giant Super Cup match will take place on Friday, October 31.

At what time will the East Bengal vs Mohun Bagan Super Giant Super Cup match Take Place?

The East Bengal vs Mohun Bagan Super Giant Super Cup match will kick off at 7:30 PM IST.

Where will the East Bengal vs Mohun Bagan Super Giant Super Cup match Take Place?

The East Bengal vs Mohun Bagan Super Giant Super Cup match will take place at the PJN Stadium in Fatorda, Goa.

Where to watch the East Bengal vs Mohun Bagan Super Giant Super Cup match on live TV?

The East Bengal vs Mohun Bagan Super Giant Super Cup match will have a live broadcast on Star Sports Khel channel.

Where to watch the East Bengal vs Mohun Bagan Super Giant Super Cup match on Live Streaming?