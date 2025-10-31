Updated 31 October 2025 at 14:39 IST
East Bengal vs Mohun Bagan Super Giant, Super Cup Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Kolkata Derby In India?
East Bengal will face off against archrival Mohun Bagan Super Giant on Friday in a Super Cup Group A fixture at the PJN Stadium in Fatorda, Goa. Get all telecast details here.
- SportFit
- 2 min read
Show Quick Read
East Bengal will have the chance to avenge their IFA Shield final defeat when they take on Mohun Bagan Super Giant on Friday in a Super Cup Group A fixture at the PJN Stadium in Fatorda, Goa. Mohun Bagan need at least a win to advance to the semifinal, while East Bengal can go through with a draw, provided the other results go in their favour.
East Bengal have a better goal difference than their archrivals, but they cannot take things for granted. If the match ends goalless and Dempo SC defeat Chennaiyin FC by five or more goals the Goan side will go through. The third Kolkata derby promises to be an exciting affair, and a mouthwatering clash is on the cards.
Also Read: FC Barcelona's Injury Crisis Deepens As Young Sensation Likely To Be Sidelined For One Month, Set To Miss Chelsea Clash In UCL
East Bengal vs Mohun Bagan Super Giant Super Cup Live Streaming
When will the East Bengal vs Mohun Bagan Super Giant Super Cup match Take Place?
Advertisement
The East Bengal vs Mohun Bagan Super Giant Super Cup match will take place on Friday, October 31.
At what time will the East Bengal vs Mohun Bagan Super Giant Super Cup match Take Place?
Advertisement
The East Bengal vs Mohun Bagan Super Giant Super Cup match will kick off at 7:30 PM IST.
Where will the East Bengal vs Mohun Bagan Super Giant Super Cup match Take Place?
The East Bengal vs Mohun Bagan Super Giant Super Cup match will take place at the PJN Stadium in Fatorda, Goa.
Where to watch the East Bengal vs Mohun Bagan Super Giant Super Cup match on live TV?
The East Bengal vs Mohun Bagan Super Giant Super Cup match will have a live broadcast on Star Sports Khel channel.
Where to watch the East Bengal vs Mohun Bagan Super Giant Super Cup match on Live Streaming?
Fans in India can watch the East Bengal vs Mohun Bagan Super Giant Super Cup match on the JioHotstar app and website in India.
Published By : Anirban Sarkar
Published On: 31 October 2025 at 14:39 IST