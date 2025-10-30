Ruben Amorim Reflects On His Manchester United Journey, Dissects His Coach Experience: 'Today The Answer Is Different'

Manchester United have managed to turn the tide in their favour to some extent. Back-to-back wins in the Premier League have eased pressure on manager Ruben Amorim, and the Red Devils will seek to maintain their momentum when they visit Nottingham Forest on Saturday.

Ruben Amorim Reflects On Manchester United Journey

United finished 15th in the EPL last time, and they invested heavily in the summer to bring in the likes of Bryan Mbeumo, Benjamin Sesko and Matheus Cunha. All of them were involved in the win against Brighton & Hove Albion. The match against Nottingham will mark Amorim's anniversary at the club since he took over the charge after Erik ten Hag was dismissed from the job.

On being asked about his coaching experience at Old Trafford, as quoted by the Daily Mail, he said, "It was a journey, a big journey. It was tough, really tough, good moments and bad moments.

"I learned a lot that is really important. I found out that even in my lower moments I can stick with the things I believe, and that is a good thing for anyone to understand.

Advertisement

“Today the answer is different from three weeks ago. It’s one of the biggest honours of my life to be here and I want to continue here for many years.”

Advertisement

Ruben Amorim Offers Crucial Injury Update