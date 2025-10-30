Updated 30 October 2025 at 20:34 IST
Ruben Amorim Reflects On His Manchester United Journey, Dissects His Coach Experience: 'Today The Answer Is Different'
The upcoming Premier League match against Nottingham Forest will mark Manchester United manager Ruben Amorim's one-year anniversary.
- SportFit
- 2 min read
Manchester United have managed to turn the tide in their favour to some extent. Back-to-back wins in the Premier League have eased pressure on manager Ruben Amorim, and the Red Devils will seek to maintain their momentum when they visit Nottingham Forest on Saturday.
United finished 15th in the EPL last time, and they invested heavily in the summer to bring in the likes of Bryan Mbeumo, Benjamin Sesko and Matheus Cunha. All of them were involved in the win against Brighton & Hove Albion. The match against Nottingham will mark Amorim's anniversary at the club since he took over the charge after Erik ten Hag was dismissed from the job.
On being asked about his coaching experience at Old Trafford, as quoted by the Daily Mail, he said, "It was a journey, a big journey. It was tough, really tough, good moments and bad moments.
"I learned a lot that is really important. I found out that even in my lower moments I can stick with the things I believe, and that is a good thing for anyone to understand.
“Today the answer is different from three weeks ago. It’s one of the biggest honours of my life to be here and I want to continue here for many years.”
Ruben Amorim Offers Crucial Injury Update
United are six points adrift of league leaders Arsenal and a win against Forest will further close the gap with the Gunners. Amorim has confirmed Lisandro Martinez has returned to training, but the match will be too soon for him after a prolonged injury haul. Harry Maguire missed the 4-2 win against Brighton, and he remains a doubt for the clash. Mason Mount was an unused substitute, and he might be unleashed from the start.
Published By : Anirban Sarkar
Published On: 30 October 2025 at 20:34 IST