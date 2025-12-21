Egypt Coach Confident Mohamed Salah Will Rise to the Occasion at AFCON Despite Liverpool Crisis

According to Egypt coach Hossam Hassan, Mohamed Salah is not letting his problems at Anfield affect him during his international cap at the AFCON. Salah made headlines after his explosive interview against his long-term club Liverpool, where he accused the club of trying to throw him under the bus for their poor season. Additionally, the player also hinted that Liverpool's match against Brighton could be his last match at Anfield.

Following his explosive comments, the player was banished from the squad that travelled to Milan for their clash against Inter Milan in the Champions League. Salah, although featured in the match against Brighton, did not give any confirmation about his Liverpool future.

Currently, Mohamed Salah is with his national team, Egypt, for the AFCON. When asked about Salah's situation with Liverpool, coach Hossam Hassan shared that the Liverpool star is completely focused on the national team and that these things do not disrupt his focus.

Hossam Hassan On Mohamed Salah

Hassan shared that Salah is a top-class player and that his morale for the national team is currently very high. Additionally, he also called the player one of the best in the world and expressed his support for the Egyptian star.

Hassan shared, "Salah’s morale in training is very high, as if he were just starting out with the national team, and I believe he will have a great tournament with his country."

He further added, "I feel his motivation is very, very strong. Salah is an icon and will remain so. He is one of the best players in the world, and I support him in everything he does."

Salah Aims To Finally Win AFCON