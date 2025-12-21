Liverpool Manager Arne Slot Provides Injury Update On Alexander Isak After Spurs Clash In Premier League

Liverpool locked horns with Tottenham Hotspur on December 20, 2025, in the Premier League. Goals from Alexander Isak and Hugo Ekitike helped Liverpool get consecutive league wins this season since September. The 1-2 victory, however, came at a cost as the Reds saw three players leave the field against Spurs due to injuries.

Record signing Alexander Isak was forced to limp off the field after giving his side a lead. Following the first goal, Isak was seen lying on the field after Micky van de Ven's tackle. Notably, Alexander Isak was substituted on at halftime to replace Conor Bradley, who had to be taken off in the first half after sustaining an injury.

Meanwhile, Jeremie Frimpong, who replaced Isak after his injury, also had to be taken off in the 90th minute after he picked up a knock.

Arne Slot Provides Injury Updates On The Players

The manager explained that they would need to wait for any update on Isak and Bradley's injuries while explaining that he had taken off Frimpong as a precaution and that it was not something very serious.

Arne Slot revealed, "It is too short after the game to speak about it, but it is never good when a player has to come off. I took Frimpong off because I did not want to be with 10 men, so that injury is fine."

He further added, "The other two (Isak and Conor Bradley) we'll have to wait and see. The good thing is that we have a week to go, so hopefully we have enough players available to play next week again."

Liverpool Have Three Games Lined Up