Egypt Star Mostafa Ziko Accuses FIFA Of Rigging FIFA World Cup 2026 After Defeat To Argentina: 'The Tournament Is Directed'

FIFA World Cup 2026: Egypt suffered a heartbreaking 3-2 defeat to Argentina in their FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 16 clash at Atlanta Stadium on Tuesday, July 7.

French Referee Under Scanner For Controversial Decisions During Egypt vs Argentina Match

French referee Francois Letexier came under scrutiny for several controversial decisions during the match.

Despite taking a two-goal lead, Egypt faltered late. Yasser Ibrahim opened the scoring in the 15th minute, giving the Pharaohs an early breakthrough. Argentina were awarded a penalty in the 21st minute, but Lionel Messi failed to convert.

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Early in the second half, Mostafa Ziko unleashed a screamer, only for the goal to be disallowed after VAR ruled Attia had committed a soft foul on Lisandro Martínez inside Egypt’s box. The decision sparked outrage among football fans, who branded it controversial.

Minutes later, Ziko struck again with a stunning counterattack to restore Egypt’s two-goal cushion. But Argentina mounted a dramatic comeback in the closing stages, overturning the deficit to seal a 3-2 victory. Cristian Romero, Lionel Messi, and Enzo Fernandez scored the goals for La Albiceleste.

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Mostafa Ziko Fights Back Tears After Egypt's Defeat To Argentina

While speaking after the match, Egyptian star Mostafa Ziko made an explosive comment and claimed the FIFA World Cup 2026 is rigged. He also said that the referee's decision in the game was unfair.

“The referee is unfair. This is clear and obvious injustice. He wasted the efforts of an entire country. From the start of the match, he was against us. The tournament is directed. God is sufficient for us, and He is the best disposer of affairs,” Ziko said.

He also apologised to the Egypt fans after their defeat to Argentina in the Round of 16 clash.

“I apologise to the fans. We wanted to make them happy, and we couldn’t. It was not in our hands. The tournament is directed,” he added.