WATCH | Egyptian Coach Sparks Controversy; Spits at Fans After Heartbreaking Loss vs Argentina in 2026 World Cup

FIFA 2026 World Cup: Should the Egyptian coach be banned by FIFA? This is trending after Hossam Hassan spat at fans while abusing them after the loss against Argentina. Things turned ugly after the loss, as security personnel had to escort him off the ground. Not only did he spit at fans but also tried to get into a fight with a FIFA photographer. Here is the clip of what exactly transpired after Egypt's 3-2 loss.

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It is now going to be extremely interesting to see how FIFA responds to this.

"We looked better than the reigning champions -- better in everything --, but the result was influenced by internal factors on the pitch and external factors off it," Hassan told reporters as quoted by ESPN. "Perhaps they wanted to keep the world champion in the competition. Perhaps they wanted Messi to stay in the running. In football, there are sometimes external factors that go beyond the technical aspects. The world champion received support at every level."

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"There seem to be pressures from the Argentina side on this outcome. We were objecting to the selection of the referee because of the French situation [Argentina beat France in the 2022 World Cup final], but everybody has to suffer at some point, and we suffered."

He also pointed out how Egypt was robbed of an obvious penalty when Mo Salah fell inside the box. The head coach said that he is "not convinced by the outcome and the way things unfolded in the match".

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