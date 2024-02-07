Updated January 22nd, 2024 at 18:31 IST
El Salvador vs Inter Miami Live Streaming: Will Lionel Messi play in the friendly match?
Ahead of the start of the El Salvador vs Inter Miami game, let's checkout the live streaming details of the match. Also know, whether Lionel Messi will feature?
After a sizeable break, Lionel Messi and Inter Miami are back. The club has brought the likes of Luis Suarez and Sergio Busquets to the club as well, therefore, a Barca reunion on the field is set to be displayed. This is a friendly game against El Salvador, and the match will take place today.
3 things you need to know
- Inter Miami is an MLS Club
- Lionel Messi became the star signing of the club in 2023
- Messi's Barcelona teammates Luis Suarez and Sergio Busquets have also signed with Miami
Ahead of the start of the match, let's pay heed to some pre-requisites.
Will Lionel Messi play the match?
Lionel Messi is expected to feature in the match. However, there are doubts regarding whether he will start or come off the bench.
When will El Salvador vs Inter Miami take place?
The Inter Miami vs El Salvador will take place on Friday, January 19, 2024. As per India Standard Time, it will take place on the morning of January 20, 2024.
Where will El Salvador vs Inter Miami take place?
The Inter Miami vs El Salvador will be held at Estadio Cuscatlan, San Salvador, El Salvador
What Time will El Salvador vs Inter Miami start?
The Inter Miami vs El Salvador will begin at:
- India: 6:30 AM IST
- USA: 8 PM ET
- UK: 1 AM GMT
How to watch El Salvador vs Inter Miami live streaming in India?
Fans in India would have to access MLSsoccer.com to catch the live action.
How to watch El Salvador vs Inter Miami live streaming in the USA?
The only way to watch the match will be on MLSsoccer.com, as it will not be shown on live television and will be streamed exclusively online.
How to watch El Salvador vs Inter Miami live streaming in the UK?
MLSsoccer.com is the only destination where the match will be live streamed.
Published January 19th, 2024 at 23:29 IST
