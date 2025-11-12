England Manager Thomas Tuchel Issues Stern Warning To Jude Bellingham: 'You Don’t Have To Be Enemies'

Jude Bellingham's position in the England team might be in danger. The Real Madrid midfielder has been named in the England squad after a brief absence for the Three Lions.

Thomas Tuchel's Big Message To Jude Bellingham

England have already qualified for the 2026 FIFA World Cup and Thomas Tuchel can try out various combinations in the remaining two World Cup Qualifiers against Serbia and Albania. Bellingham was the preferred choice in the middle of the park for Gareth Southgate, but he wasn't picked for last month's matches against Wales and Latvia. He had spent a vast time on the sidelines due to a shoulder surgery, but took very little time to be back in the business.

Bellingham's battle for the No.10 role is with Morgan Rogers, and Tuchel provided a subtle hint that the former Borussia Dortmund needs to fight for his place with the Aston Villa midfielder. He said to reporters, “They are friends so this can also be a friendly competition.

“You don’t have to be enemies, you don’t have to hate each other. They are respectful, they are friends with each other, and they fight at the moment for the same position.

Advertisement

“Can they play together? Yes, but in a different structure and maybe it’s not the moment to change our structure.”

Advertisement

Thomas Tuchecl Will Have A Big Selection Headache