FC Barcelona President Joan Laporta Addresses Potential Lionel Messi Reunion: 'For Me To Make Speculation...'

Lionel Messi teased a return to FC Barcelona after he posted photos at the revamped Camp Nou a couple of days back. The FC Barcelona legend left the club in 2021 to join PSG, and he currently plies his trade for MLS side Inter Miami.

FC Barcelona President Joan Laporta Opened Up On Lionel Messi Reunion

Barcelona's acute financial crisis became very evident, and Messi had to leave the La Liga side in order to comply with the financial regulations. They have managed to cut down their issues, but still are not completely immune as it stands. Messi returned to Camp Nou for the first time since he left the club, and this certainly revived hopes of a possible return of the club's prodigal son.

But President Joan Laporta ruled out all kinds of rumours, shutting down all talks. In an interview with Catalunya Radio, he said, "Out of the utmost respect for Messi, the professionals at the club, Barca, and the Barca club members, I believe that now, for me to make speculation that is unrealistic, nor do I think is fair, well, I believe that is not appropriate.

“Things didn't end the way we would have liked... if, in some way, this tribute can make up for what wasn't done, I think it would be a good thing.”

Laporta also insisted he wants Messi to have a farewell match at the renovated stadium.

“It would be right that he has the best tribute (match) in the world, and it would be wonderful to have it here, in front of 105,000 fans.”

FC Barcelona Opened Their Practice At Camp Nou