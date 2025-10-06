'We Knew What We Were Getting': Rafael Nadal Gives His Blunt Verdict On Kylian Mbappe's Ongoing Stint With Real Madrid

Xabi Alonso's Real Madrid defeated Villarreal 3-1 and are at the top of the La Liga points table. From the eight games that they have played this season, Real Madrid have lost only one game so far and have accumulated 21 points so far.

In their game against Villarreal, the Los Blancos had a ball possession percentage of 70. Madrid also had seven shots on target and had an immaculate passing accuracy of 91 percent. Madrid's stellar performance is also a reason of Kylian Mbappe's dominant show, and he looks unstoppable at the moment.

Rafael Nadal Lavishes Praise On Kylian Mbappe

It is an open secret that legendary tennis player and one of the greatest of all time, Rafael Nadal, is a huge Real Madrid fan, and he has always voiced his support and admiration for the club. When Madrid was playing against Villarreal, Nadal was in attendance for the game, and he couldn't help but heap massive praise for the 2018 World Cup winner.

"When Kylian was signed, we knew what we were getting. Kylian was signed, believing he was the best in the world, and he’s having a great start to the season, proving it wasn’t a mistake to think he was the best in the world. He’s going to fight to be that, I’m convinced, and he’ll do so with a great team behind him. I’m especially excited that he’s succeeding like this because I know how excited he was too," Rafael Nadal said while speaking on Real Madrid TV.

Kylian Mbappe has had a stellar run with Madrid so far, and from 69 games, he has scored 58 goals for the club. In the 2025/26 season, Mbappe has scored 15 goals from 13 matches. The Frenchman is also the leading goalscorer in La Liga as of now, and he has scored 9 goals from eight games.

Nadal Analyses Real Madrid's Performance Under Xabi Alonso