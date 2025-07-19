England Forward Marcus Rashford On The Verge Of Joining FC Barcelona On Loan From Manchester United - Report

England striker Marcus Rashford is close to signing a season-long loan deal to FC Barcelona after Manchester United gave their nod, according to ESPN.

According to sources of ESPN, Manchester United have given their green signal for the 27-year-old to start talks with the La Liga 2024-2025 winner.

Marcus Rashford And FC Barcelona Reach Verbal Agreement, As Per Report

Meanwhile, Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano has reported that both FC Barcelona and Marcus Rashford have reached a verbal agreement, and the Spanish club will be planning to schedule a medical test for the English striker in the next few days.

As per Fabrizio Romano, the loan deal between Rashford and Manchester United will also have a buy option. However, the final details are yet to come.

For the last two weeks, Marcus Rashford has not trained with the Manchester United first team, since head coach Ruben Amorim told the 27-year-old that he does not feature in his plans for the upcoming season.

Marcus Rashford Played 426 Matches For Manchester United

Earlier in 2025, Marcus Rashford joined Premier League club Aston Villa on a six-month loan deal. During his time with Villa, Rashford played 17 matches and scored four goals.

Marcus Rashford joined Manchester United in November 2015 as a youngster. With the Red Devils, the 27-year-old played 426 matches and scored 138 goals. In the 2024-2025 season, Rashford played 43 matches and scored seven goals, and made three assists.

Rashford has won plenty of trophies with the Red Devils, like the FA Cup, the UEFA Europa League, the EFL Cup, and the Community Shield.

Ahead of the upcoming 2025-2026 season, FC Barcelona's main target was to sign Spanish attacker Nico Williams. However, the 23-year-old decided to sign a new contract with Athletic Club. After that, the La Liga champions decided to shift their focus to Nico Williams.