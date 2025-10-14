England vs Latvia Live Streaming: Here's When And Where To Watch FIFA World Cup Qualifier Live In India

England can qualify for the World Cup finals if they manage to beat Latvia in Riga. After missing out on the 1994 FIFA World Cup, England have qualified for every edition of the showpiece event. With Thomas Tuchel in charge, the 'Three Lions' will look to carry this trend forward. Under Tuchel, England had produced one of their best performances against Serbia in September.

137th-ranked Latvia are welcoming England to their home for the very first time. The Englishmen will start the game as favourites, and Latvia will have to play out of their skin in order to stun the Three Lions. Latvia have acquired just five points from their six qualifier games. As far as Latvia's head-to-head record with England goes, they have played just one match against each other. England had defeated them 3-0 in the month of March.

Harry Kane's ankle injury has kept him out of the English team for some time now, but he is expected to regain full fitness and represent his country in the upcoming World Cup qualifier.

England vs Latvia FIFA World Cup Qualifier Live Streaming

When Will the England vs Latvia FIFA World Cup Qualifier Match Take Place?

The England vs Latvia FIFA World Cup Qualifier match will take place on Wednesday, October 15

Where Will the England vs Latvia FIFA World Cup Qualifier Match Take Place?

The England vs Latvia FIFA World Cup Qualifier match will take place at the Daugava Stadium in Riga

What Time Will the England vs Latvia FIFA World Cup Qualifier Match Start?

The England vs Latvia FIFA World Cup Qualifier match will start at 12:15 AM IST

Where Can You Watch the England vs Latvia FIFA World Cup Qualifier Match on Live TV?

The England vs Latvia FIFA World Cup Qualifier match will have a live telecast on Sony Sports Network

Where Can the England vs Latvia FIFA World Cup Qualifier Match Be Watched on Live Streaming?

The England vs Latvia FIFA World Cup Qualifier match will have a live streaming on the Sony LIV app and website

What Are the Squads for England vs Latvia FIFA World Cup Qualifier Match