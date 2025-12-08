'We Are All Angry': Xabi Alonso Reacts To Real Madrid's 2-0 Defeat To Celta Vigo, Addresses Importance Of The Upcoming UCL Clash

Is everything well inside the Real Madrid dressing room in the Xabi Alonso era? Well, this is a debate that has been going on for quite some time now, but one has to admit to the fact that their loss against Celta Vigo isn't something that their fans might've expected out of them. Los Blancos surprisingly went 2-0 down to Celta Vigo at their home, at the iconic Santiago Bernabéu Stadium, but for the time being they continue to be on the second spot of the La Liga points table.

Real Madrid might've fancied their chances of getting three important points, but Celta Vigo played spoilsport as they edged past Los Blancos to win the crucial game. In the 2025-26 edition of La Liga, Real Madrid have won 11 out of the 16 games that they have played so far and have accumulated 36 important points.

Xabi Alonso Reacts To Real Madrid's Loss

Ugly, that is the exact word that one can use for the manner in which Real Madrid lost to Celta Vigo at the Bernabéu. Los Blancos suffered two red card setbacks to Fran Garcia and Alvaro Carreras. Celta Vigo's Williot Swedberg piled on the pain on Madrid by striking twice.

Despite losing just three games in the ongoing La Liga, it is being said that Xabi Alonso's position is under immense scrutiny, but even he did not sugarcoat the performance put up by his team in the Celta Vigo game.

"We are all angry, this was not the game we wanted, it was not the result we wanted. From the beginning, that injury to Militao hurt us, we had a hard time recomposing ourselves. We’ve adjusted things. The match we wanted has not come out," said Alonso after the game.

Alonso Looks Forward To UCL Clash Against Manchester City