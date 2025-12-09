'This One Is In The Past': Red Devils Chief Ruben Amorim Sets The Record Straight For His Players After Manchester United Grind Wolves

Hit and miss, this is how one can really sum up Manchester United's previous five games. The Red Devils have shown sparks of brilliance in phases, and consistency is something that they will be hoping for after their dominant win against the Wolverhampton Wanderers. Manchester United stamped their authority on the Wolves, who are at the bottom of the table, and defeated them by 4-1.

Manchester United have won seven games out of the fifteen that they have played so far. The 'Red Devils' have 25 points against their name, and they are at the sixth spot of the Premier League points table. The Red Devils will now look to build upon this win and move ahead in the tournament.

Ruben Amorim Reacts To Manchester United's Win

After a draw against West Ham United in Matchweek 14, Manchester United were in dire need to win their clash against the Wolverhampton Wanderers, and they have done absolutely what the doctor had ordered for. Wolverhampton tried to mount the pressure on Manchester United by scoring an equalizer, but the Red Devils were adamant, and they went on to score three more goals.

Ruben Amorim has praised his team and how they did not crumble under pressure. Amorim also added that the team should now move forward and think about the next game.

"Every week that we win a game I get this question, we know we need to win the next one. This one is in the past so let’s go. We started the game really well. We scored a goal and let Wolves come back to the game a little bit. In the second half, with good pace and with good quality and decisions we finished the game," said Amorim after the match.

Manchester United To Lock Horns With Bournemouth